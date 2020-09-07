Cueto allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out seven in the win over Arizona. He did not factor in the decision.

Cueto got off to a rough start Sunday, yielding a leadoff homer to Tim Locastro followed by back-to-back singles before recording an out. After escaping the frame with two runs allowed, the 34-year-old righty settled in and kept Arizona scoreless for the next 4.2 innings. He maintained his spotless 2-0 record alongside a 46:19 K:BB over 47.1 innings this season. Cueto will carry a 4.56 ERA into Friday's start in San Diego.