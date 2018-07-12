Giants' Johnny Cueto: Fans seven over five innings
Cueto did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's extra-innings win over the Cubs, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings.
Cueto was staked out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but he yielded a pair of home runs and saw the bullpen fail to protect a one-run lead to leave with him a no-decision. The righty showed improvement in his second start back from the disabled list, whiffing seven batters over the five frames, but his command was hit-and-miss as he also walked three, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. He's now allowed eight runs over 10 innings in the two starts back from a lengthy layoff, and will head into the All-Star break with a 2.36 ERA over 42 innings.
