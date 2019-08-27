Giants' Johnny Cueto: Gives up four runs at Triple-A
Cueto (elbow) worked 4.1 innings Monday in his first rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and no walks. He struck out three batters in the 65-pitch outing.
The start was Cueto's fifth overall in the minors after the Giants cleared him to begin the rehab assignment Aug. 4. According to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, Cueto said he wasn't satisfied with the results and doesn't feel ready to rejoin the Giants, though he noted that he felt "strong" physically. The 33-year-old, who is just under 13 months removed from Tommy John surgery, will presumably push up his pitch count in his next outing at Triple-A before potentially returning from the 60-day injured list in the second week of September.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Trending toward Sept. 8 debut date•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Headed to Triple-A for two starts•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Another rehab outing on tap•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set for third rehab start Thursday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws two innings•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Aces first rehab test•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...