Giants' Johnny Cueto: Gives up four runs at Triple-A

Cueto (elbow) worked 4.1 innings Monday in his first rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and no walks. He struck out three batters in the 65-pitch outing.

The start was Cueto's fifth overall in the minors after the Giants cleared him to begin the rehab assignment Aug. 4. According to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, Cueto said he wasn't satisfied with the results and doesn't feel ready to rejoin the Giants, though he noted that he felt "strong" physically. The 33-year-old, who is just under 13 months removed from Tommy John surgery, will presumably push up his pitch count in his next outing at Triple-A before potentially returning from the 60-day injured list in the second week of September.