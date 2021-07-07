Cueto (6-5) took the loss against St. Louis on Tuesday, hurling six innings and allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out eight.

The right-hander was jolted for a two-run first-inning homer by Nolan Arenado. He gave up another pair of runs in the fourth inning and departed in the sixth trailing 4-3. The Giants were unable to catch up, sticking Cueto with his second straight loss. The veteran has produced unexciting numbers this season, including a 4.15 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 8.2 K/9. His next start will likely come in a rematch versus the Cardinals immediately following the All-Star break.