Giants' Johnny Cueto: Good to go following ankle injury

Cueto (ankle) is good to go, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Cueto tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's game against the Mariners, though he remained in the game. He's expected to be fine for his next start, currently expected to come Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

