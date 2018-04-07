Giants' Johnny Cueto: Good to go following ankle injury
Cueto (ankle) is good to go, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Cueto tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's game against the Mariners, though he remained in the game. He's expected to be fine for his next start, currently expected to come Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Tweaks ankle Wednesday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Picks up win Wednesday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Holds Dodgers to one hit through seven•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Lined up for Friday start•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Strong in spring win•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set for Cactus League debut Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...