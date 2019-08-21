Giants' Johnny Cueto: Headed to Triple-A for two starts

Cueto (elbow) will join Triple-A Sacramento for the first of two rehab starts Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He gave up six runs (five earned) over two rehab starts (seven innings) for High-A San Jose and is ready to move up to the Pacific Coast League. Assuming his two rehab outings with Sacramento go smoothly, he could join the big-league rotation in early September.

