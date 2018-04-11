Giants' Johnny Cueto: Heads to disabled list with ankle sprain
Cueto (ankle) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday retroactive to April 7, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It was reported earlier Tuesday that Cueto was unlikely to make his scheduled start Wednesday due to an ankle injury suffered over the weekend, and now the team has made it official by placing him on the disabled list. Cueto's injury isn't believed to be serious, so he may not require much time beyond the minimum on the disabled list before returning. Left-handed prospect Andrew Suarez is the likely candidate to take Cueto's spot on the mound Wednesday, but an official roster move for Suarez won't be made until after Tuesday. Cueto is eligible to return on April 17 when the Giants are in Arizona.
