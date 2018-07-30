Giants' Johnny Cueto: Heads to DL

Cueto (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As expected, Cueto will require another stint on the disable list after feeling pain in his throwing elbow during his last start against Milwaukee on Saturday. It appears likely that he'll miss more than the minimum, given he was shelved for two months with an elbow strain earlier in the season, though more news on his status should be revealed following further evaluation.

