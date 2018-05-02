Giants' Johnny Cueto: Hits DL with elbow inflammation
The Giants placed Cueto on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.
Cueto (3-0) had been spectacular in five starts this season with a 0.84 ERA and 0.69 WHIP over 32 innings, recording 26 strikeouts and issuing only two walks. Elbow inflammation is a potentially scary initial diagnosis for the 32-year-old, who has been an anchor in the Giants' starting rotation in the absence of Madison Bumgarner (hand). Andrew Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to start Tuesday night, while Cueto currently has no timetable for his return.
