Giants' Johnny Cueto: Holds Dodgers to one hit through seven

Cueto pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed just one hit while striking out four batters during Friday's 1-0 win. He didn't factor into the decision.

This was an impressive start to the season, and especially since it follows a disappointing 2017 campaign. Cueto was limited to 25 starts last year because of blisters on his pitching hand and a flexor strain, and his 4.52 ERA and 1.45 WHIP were his worst marks since his rookie season in 2008-09. The 32-year-old veteran is unlikely to cruise through opposing lineups as easily as he did Friday, but a notable rebound is definitely in the range of outcomes. Interestingly, he lines up to face the Dodgers again in his next start.

