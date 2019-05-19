Giants' Johnny Cueto: Hoping for September return

Cueto (elbow) completed a bullpen session Saturday and hopes to rejoin the Giants in September, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cueto threw about 25 fastballs but is expected to mix in his other pitches in the coming weeks. Plenty can change between now and September, but to this point the 33-year-old is progressing well in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

