Giants' Johnny Cueto: Keeps ERA perfect
Cueto allowed three hits and two walks over five shutout innings Sunday, striking out two batters in the win over Miami. He did not factor in the decision.
Since his return from the injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery last season, Cueto has fired 10 scoreless innings in two starts. The 33-year-old left the game in line for his second victory but the bullpen allowed Miami to tie things up in the seventh inning. Cueto will look for another strong outing in Atlanta on Saturday.
