Giants' Johnny Cueto: Leaves rehab start with forearm tightness
Cueto left Monday's rehab start for High-A San Jose with forearm tightness and will be evaluated Tuesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Forearm tightness is often a precursor for some of the worst news a pitcher can get. Cueto was supposed to return from the rotation Thursday, but at this point, don't hold your breath for good news.
