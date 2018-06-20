Giants' Johnny Cueto: Likely bound for rehab appearance
Giants manager Bruce Bochy suggested Tuesday that Cueto's (elbow) next appearance would likely come in the form of a minor-league rehab game, Martin Oppegaard of MLB.com reports. "I think right now the plan is to pitch him in a [rehab] game but we're still holding off on that," Bochy said.
Cueto indicated he felt fine after throwing a two-inning simulated game Monday and believes he's ready to test out the health of his right elbow in an uncontrolled setting. Assuming the Giants agree with Cueto's assessment of his own health, the 32-year-old will likely report to a minor-league affiliate over the weekend for his first game action since April 28. Expect Cueto to bump up his pitch count from 40 in the outing, and then make another start in the minors after that before returning from the 60-day disabled list, likely in early July.
