Giants' Johnny Cueto: Likely to require Tommy John surgery

Manager Bruce Bochy stated there's a "strong possibility" that Cueto (elbow) will need Tommy John surgery, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

If Cueto decides to undergo surgery on his throwing elbow, he'll miss the remainder of the 2018 campaign, and likely the entire 2019 season while rehabbing. The next step for Cueto figures to be decided within the next few days.

More News
Our Latest Stories