Giants' Johnny Cueto: Lines up for Opening Day

Manager Gabe Kapler said Cueto is "definitely in line to start the first game of the season" March 26 against the Dodgers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kapler neglected to officially name Cueto his Opening Day starter, but things certainly appear to be trending in that direction. The veteran right-hander missed most of the 2019 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery, though he did return for four starts in September. Cueto posted a 3.23 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 38:13 K:BB over 53 innings during 2018 before going down with the injury.