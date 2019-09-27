Play

Giants' Johnny Cueto: Listed as Friday's starter

Cueto is listed as Friday's starter against the Dodgers.

The lineup card has not yet been released, but Cueto is listed as San Francisco's starter opposing Walker Buehler. There was a chance Cueto would not start this weekend for rest purposes (general arm soreness), but it appears he will get to make a fourth and final start of the campaign. He has a 2.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 14 innings through his first three starts back from Tommy John surgery.

