Giants' Johnny Cueto: Live batting practice Monday

Cueto (elbow) will throw live batting practice Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's good news for Cueto as progresses from a pair of bullpen sessions this week in his recovery from the right elbow strain. The veteran right-hander will likely need at least two rehab starts, and a return at the end of June still appears to be a possibility.

