Cueto is feeling under the weather prior to his start Thursday against the Diamondbacks, but he is still expected to take the mound, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

There's no more detail available related to Cueto's potential illness, though there's no indication at this point that his start is in jeopardy. Assuming that remains the case, he'll look to build on his last outing when he threw seven scoreless innings.