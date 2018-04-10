Giants' Johnny Cueto: Moved back to Wednesday
Cueto is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks after previously being listed as the starter for the second game in the series Tuesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manager Bruce Bochy announced the change in the Giants' pitching schedule following Monday's 2-1 loss in the series opener, with the decision based mainly on outlining the team's rotation for the next 10 days rather than out of any concern about Cueto's health after the right-hander tweaked his ankle in his previous outing. Tyler Beede was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and will take the hill Tuesday, denying Cueto of a two-start week since the latter will now miss out on a turn Sunday in San Diego.
