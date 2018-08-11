Giants' Johnny Cueto: Moves to 60-day disabled list
Cueto (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The move is purely a procedural one, as Cueto is done for the year and potentially all of next year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Casey Kelly, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: To undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Likely to require Tommy John surgery•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Heads to DL•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Return to DL expected•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Will see doctors regarding elbow pain•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Coughs up three homers in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...