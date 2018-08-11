Giants' Johnny Cueto: Moves to 60-day disabled list

Cueto (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The move is purely a procedural one, as Cueto is done for the year and potentially all of next year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Casey Kelly, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.

