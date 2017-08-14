Giants' Johnny Cueto: Nearing bullpen session

Cueto (flexor strain) will throw a bullpen session sometime later in the week, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This will mark Cueto's first time bullpen session since exiting his rehab start at the beginning of August with a flexor strain. Barring any setbacks, he should be cleared to resume a rehab assignment relatively soon, though the Giants will likely continue to take a cautious approach with the right-hander seeing as the team is clearly looking toward 2018. A clearer timetable should emerge once he returns to his rehab assignment, but a return to the big-league rotation before the end of August remains a possibility.