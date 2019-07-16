Giants' Johnny Cueto: Nearing rehab games

Cueto (elbow) is expected to start a rehab game in early August with the Giants' AZL affiliate, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cueto has been slowly ramping up his throwing in bullpen sessions over the last few months as he makes his way back from Tommy John surgery in August 2018, and he may already have advanced to facing live hitters, per Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle. If he can avoid any setbacks, the 33-year-old appears as though he'll have a chance to rejoin the Giants for the final month of the season.