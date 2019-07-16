Giants' Johnny Cueto: Nearing rehab games
Cueto (elbow) is expected to start a rehab game in early August with the Giants' AZL affiliate, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Cueto has been slowly ramping up his throwing in bullpen sessions over the last few months as he makes his way back from Tommy John surgery in August 2018, and he may already have advanced to facing live hitters, per Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle. If he can avoid any setbacks, the 33-year-old appears as though he'll have a chance to rejoin the Giants for the final month of the season.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Completes another bullpen session•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Tossing side session over weekend•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Hoping for September return•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws bullpen session•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws from 45 feet•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Nearing return to throwing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...