Giants' Johnny Cueto: Nearing return to throwing
Cueto (elbow) will begin playing catch next week, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
The veteran hurler underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2018, but it seems like he's making good progress in his rehab program. Cueto is still on track to miss most if not all of the 2019 season, though his timetable for return will likely become clearer once he gets back onto the mound.
