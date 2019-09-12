Giants' Johnny Cueto: Next start coming Tuesday

Cueto is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday at Boston, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cueto made his first outing of the season in Tuesday's win over the Pirates and delivered five scoreless innings, and he'll receive six days of rest before his next outing. The veteran right-hander needed only 69 pitches and could have an increased workload in his second start, though the Giants are likely to remain fairly cautious.