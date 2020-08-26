Cueto didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's contest between the Giants and the Dodgers. He allowed six runs on eight hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk while fanning six across four innings.

Cueto lasted just four innings -- just like Julio Urias -- but struggled heavily and needed 86 pitches just to labor through the first four frames. Cueto has been very inconsistent this season and has allowed four or more earned runs in three of his last six starts, but he was coming off back-to-back two-run performances. The veteran will try to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for Aug. 30 on the road against Arizona.