Giants' Johnny Cueto: Officially active for season debut

Cueto (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list as expected ahead of his start Tuesday against the Pirates.

Cueto is ready to go after missing 13 months due to Tommy John surgery. He's back in time to make a few starts before the end of the regular season. When we last saw him at the big-league level, he'd recorded a 3.23 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in nine starts for the Giants last season prior to injuring his elbow, a strong bounceback from his 4.52 ERA and 1.45 WHIP he'd recorded in 2017.