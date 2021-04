Cueto was diagnosed with a grade one lat strain and was placed on the injured list Thursday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cueto was removed early from his start on Wednesday with the injury, and it was presumed he would land on the injured list. That news became official, though it is positive that he was diagnosed with a low-level strain. A corresponding move will be made by the team Friday, though Logan Webb is a strong candidate to re-join the rotation in Cueto's absence.