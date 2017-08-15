Play

Giants' Johnny Cueto: One more bullpen before rehab assignment

Cueto (forearm) will throw another bullpen session Friday and then head out on a rehab assignment, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

He threw a 25-pitch session Tuesday and will need just one more bullpen before heading out to a minor-league affiliate. This is excellent news, as there is now a concrete plan that should lead to him returning to the big-league rotation this season, assuming he avoids setbacks. If he makes a rehab start in the middle of next week, he could realistically be back in the big leagues the following weekend.

