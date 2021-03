Cueto will start the second game of the season April 2 at Seattle, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 35-year-old was in the mix to start Opening Day for San Francisco, but Kevin Gausman will instead receive the nod. Cueto had a 5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 56:26 K:BB over 63.1 innings last season, and he's continued to struggled in Cactus League play with eight runs allowed over 7.1 innings.