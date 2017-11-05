Giants' Johnny Cueto: Opts to stay with Giants

According to his agent Bryce Dixon, Cueto will not opt out of the final four years of his contract with the Giants, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After a lackluster 2017 season in which he posted a 4.52 ERA -- his highest ERA total since his rookie season with the Reds -- Cueto has decided to lock in the final four years of his contract with the Giants as opposed to testing the open market. The 31-year-old is owed $84 million over the remainder of his contract and will head into the 2018 season with his sights set on returning to his pre-2017 form.