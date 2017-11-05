Giants' Johnny Cueto: Opts to stay with Giants
According to his agent Bryce Dixon, Cueto will not opt out of the final four years of his contract with the Giants, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
After a lackluster 2017 season in which he posted a 4.52 ERA -- his highest ERA total since his rookie season with the Reds -- Cueto has decided to lock in the final four years of his contract with the Giants as opposed to testing the open market. The 31-year-old is owed $84 million over the remainder of his contract and will head into the 2018 season with his sights set on returning to his pre-2017 form.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Evens record at 8-8•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Bounces back Tuesday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Can't finish four frames in loss to Dodgers•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Pitches well in tough environment•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Solid in DL return•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...