Giants' Johnny Cueto: Out six weeks with elbow sprain

Cueto was diagnosed with a sprained right elbow and is expected to miss at least six weeks, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Given the circumstances, this news comes as a relief to Cueto, who landed on the disabled list last week with right elbow inflammation. It was initially feared that he might require Tommy John surgery after seeking a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, but Dr. Andrews confirmed that Cueto is dealing with a sprain rather than a significant tear, so he'll opt to rest before beginning his rehab with the hope of avoiding surgery. Barring any setbacks, the 32-year-old could be back in the fold sometime during the second half of June; though seeing as surgery is still an option if his elbow doesn't respond as well as expected to the non-surgical route, the Giants will proceed cautiously with him. In the meantime, Andrew Suarez should continue to fill in for the right-hander in the rotation. Cueto held an impressive 0.84 ERA across five starts (32 innings) before landing on the shelf.