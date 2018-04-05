Giants' Johnny Cueto: Picks up win Wednesday
Cueto (1-0) got the win over the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks over six innings while striking out one.
He wasn't dominant by any means -- Cueto generated only two swinging strikes among his 89 pitches -- but he kept Seattle's hitters off balance and was backed by a four-homer barrage from San Francisco's offense. The veteran righty has a 0.69 ERA through his first two starts, and he'll look to keep things rolling Monday at home against the Diamondbacks.
