Giants' Johnny Cueto: Plays catch, feels normal
Cueto (flexor strain) played catch on flat ground prior to Friday's game for the first time since initially feeling discomfort on July 31, and said everything felt normal, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cueto has hinted that the injury is something he could probably pitch through in a playoff setting, but considering the Giants are just playing out the string, everyone is taking a cautious approach with his recovery. His next step is to be determined, but a return to the big-league rotation in late August is still a possibility.
