Cueto (2-3) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Padres. He gave up three runs on five hits and one walk while fanning four across 6.1 innings.

Cueto got off to a strong start this season but ends the year on the wrong foot, allowing three or more runs in each of his last three starts. The veteran posted a 6.65 ERA in four September appearances and ends the year with a career-worst 5.40 ERA in 63.1 innings across 12 starts. He has now posted an ERA above the 5.00 mark in each of his last two seasons.