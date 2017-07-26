Giants' Johnny Cueto: Potentially ready to start Monday
Cueto (finger) completed a side session Wednesday and may be available to start Monday's contest against the Athletics, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Although he ultimately wasn't able to return from the disabled list when he was first eligible to do so, Cueto still seems to be progressing very well in his rehab program from a blister on his finger. It's interesting that the Giants presumably wouldn't require a rehab start or an extended sim game prior to hypothetically re-entering the rotation, although the exact plans for the upcoming week are still unknown. Cueto's status for Monday should become clearer as he works out more later in the week. If this news does come true, the veteran starter would face off with Oakland ace Sonny Gray, assuming he's not traded before then.
