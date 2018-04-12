Giants' Johnny Cueto: Questionable for Tuesday start
Cueto (ankle) reported Thursday that he's currently unsure if he'll be able to make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cueto threw off flat ground Thursday but attested to feeling some lingering pain in his injured left ankle. He said he's been improving each day but can't say for sure if he'll be ready to take the mound Tuesday when he's eligible to come off the DL. Cueto may throw a bullpen session Friday, which would provide another update on how his ankle is holding up.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Heads to disabled list with ankle sprain•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Unlikely to start Wednesday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Moved back to Wednesday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Good to go following ankle injury•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Tweaks ankle Wednesday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Picks up win Wednesday•
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...