Giants' Johnny Cueto: Questionable for Tuesday start

Cueto (ankle) reported Thursday that he's currently unsure if he'll be able to make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cueto threw off flat ground Thursday but attested to feeling some lingering pain in his injured left ankle. He said he's been improving each day but can't say for sure if he'll be ready to take the mound Tuesday when he's eligible to come off the DL. Cueto may throw a bullpen session Friday, which would provide another update on how his ankle is holding up.