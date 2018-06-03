Giants' Johnny Cueto: Ramps up throwing program
Cueto (elbow) threw from 120 feet Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Cueto has slowly increased his throwing activity over the last several days and is now scheduled to throw a bullpen session next weekend. Manager Bruce Bochy is optimistic that he'll be able to return from the disabled list at the end of June, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
