Giants' Johnny Cueto: Ready to resume throwing
Cueto (elbow) will begin a throwing program Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After a shutdown period, Cueto is now ready to take the initial steps on what will be a long road back to a big-league mound. He will start with flat-ground throwing before progressing to bullpen sessions, then live sessions and ultimately a minor-league rehab assignment. He was diagnosed with a right elbow sprain earlier this month and was moved to the 60-day DL, making him ineligible to return until late June at the earliest.
