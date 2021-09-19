Cueto (elbow) could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento later this week, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Giants plan to have Cueto complete a bullpen session Monday before determining his next step, but the right-hander seems to be making good progress in his recovery from a strained elbow. Though he landed on the injured list Sept. 1 with the elbow issue, Cueto looks like he'll be ready to slot back into the San Francisco rotation during the final week of the regular season.