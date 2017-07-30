Giants' Johnny Cueto: Rehab start on deck Monday

Cueto (finger) will make a rehab start Monday for High-A San Jose, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants were initially hoping to bring him back to the majors on Monday, his last chance to start before the trade deadline, but it just wasn't meant to be. Look for Cueto to return sometime during next weekend's series against Arizona instead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast