Giants' Johnny Cueto: Rehab start on deck Monday
Cueto (finger) will make a rehab start Monday for High-A San Jose, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants were initially hoping to bring him back to the majors on Monday, his last chance to start before the trade deadline, but it just wasn't meant to be. Look for Cueto to return sometime during next weekend's series against Arizona instead.
