Giants' Johnny Cueto: Rehab start on tap for Friday

Cueto (elbow) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cueto threw 48 pitches during his first rehab start Saturday, and will likely require another rehab start after Friday's work. The 32-year-old had a 0.84 ERA and 0.69 WHIP with a 26:6 K:BB over 32 innings prior to spraining his right elbow in late April.

