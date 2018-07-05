Giants' Johnny Cueto: Reinstated from DL
Cueto (elbow) was activated from the 60-day disabled list ahead of Thursday's scheduled start against St. Louis, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As expected, Cueto will make his first start since April 28 against the Dodgers, after recovering from an elbow sprain. He needed just two minor-league rehab appearances after missing nearly two months, so it's likely that Cueto will be on a pitch count. In a corresponding move, Kelby Tomlinson was sent to Triple-A Sacramento.
