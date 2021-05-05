Giants manager Gabe Kapler confirmed that Cueto (lat) would be activated from the 10-day injured list over the weekend to start Sunday's game against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants have previously earmarked this upcoming Sunday as Cueto's most likely return date when he was shut down with the Grade 1 right lat strain in mid-April, so his rehab program appears to have unfolded as expected. Since Cueto hasn't pitched in a game in three weeks, the Giants could be conservative with his workload Sunday, so fantasy managers may want to hold off on activating him right away. Cueto's impending return will likely result in Aaron Sanchez or Logan Webb losing out on a starting role, assuming Kapler doesn't choose to expand the rotation to six men.