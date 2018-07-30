Giants' Johnny Cueto: Return to DL expected

Cueto (elbow) is expected to return to the disabled list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cueto felt pain in his elbow during his most recent start against Milwaukee on Saturday and was throwing with decreased velocity. He had been poor over four starts since returning in early July from a two-month absence due to an elbow strain, posting a 6.86 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP. His next steps will become clearer after a reevaluation in the next few days, but surgery remains a possibility.

