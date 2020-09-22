Cueto (2-2) gave up seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Rockies on Monday. He struck out four.

Cueto also hit a batter, and the 12 baserunners he allowed were too much for him to overcome when he didn't have his best stuff. He threw 59 of his 97 pitches for strikes. The right-hander has given up at least six runs in three of his last five starts to end the year in poor form. He now has a 5.53 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 52:25 K:BB across 57 innings and 11 starts this year. Cueto lines up for his last start of the regular season Saturday versus the Padres.