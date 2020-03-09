Giants' Johnny Cueto: Scheduled to start Tuesday

Cueto is expected to start Tuesday's spring training game against the Cubs, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Given the remaining spring schedule, Cueto appears to be in line to get the nod for the Giants during their Opening Day matchup against the Dodgers on March 26. The 34-year-old missed nearly the entire 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Cueto posted an impressive 3.23 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 136:53 K:BB during 2018, and will look to lead a young San Francisco rotation following the departure of Madison Bumgarner this offseason.