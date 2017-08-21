Giants' Johnny Cueto: Scratched with illness
Cueto (forearm) was scratched from his rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Monday due to an illness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It appears Cueto will have to wait a little while longer before restarting his minor-league rehab assignment. The good news is that he was scratched with an illness, rather than another arm issue, so his return date shouldn't be pushed back too far. It's unclear when he'll make his first rehab start at this point, but he's expected to need two outings before returning to the Giants.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: All set for rehab start•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: One more bullpen before rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws bullpen session•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Nearing bullpen session•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Plays catch, feels normal•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Diagnosed with mild flexor strain•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....