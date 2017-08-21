Giants' Johnny Cueto: Scratched with illness

Cueto (forearm) was scratched from his rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Monday due to an illness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It appears Cueto will have to wait a little while longer before restarting his minor-league rehab assignment. The good news is that he was scratched with an illness, rather than another arm issue, so his return date shouldn't be pushed back too far. It's unclear when he'll make his first rehab start at this point, but he's expected to need two outings before returning to the Giants.