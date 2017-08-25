Giants' Johnny Cueto: Second rehab game scheduled

Cueto (forearm) will make a rehab start with High-A San Jose on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Following Wednesday's successful rehab start, in which he threw 47 pitches over three scoreless frames, Cueto is set to take the mound again. As long as his upcoming outing goes as planned, a return for San Francisco's series against the Cardinals at the latter end of next week should be in order.