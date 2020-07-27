Manager Gabe Kapler said that Cueto will start Wednesday's game against the Padres, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Since Cueto only worked four innings (63 pitches) in the Giants' Opening Day loss to the Dodgers on July 23, he would have been sufficiently rested for Tuesday's home opener. However, Kapler will give Cueto an extra day off between starts as the veteran right-hander eases into the season, allowing Jeff Samardzija to receive the starting nod Tuesday. The home opener marks a stretch of 16 games in 16 days for the Giants, so Cueto should return to a normal four-day rest schedule between starts after Wednesday's turn.